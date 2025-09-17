Odisha Teacher Thrashes 31 Students With Stick. They Hadn't Touched Her Feet

A school teacher from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was suspended for beating up 31 students who did not touch her feet after morning prayer.

The incident took place at a government-run school where the teacher is accused of striking 31 students from classes six to eight with a bamboo stick.

The events unfolded shortly after the morning assembly when students dispersed to their classrooms. The teacher allegedly questioned pupils on why they had not touched her feet -- a traditional gesture of respect for elders in India -- and then beat those who had not complied.

Several students sustained injuries in the assault. One boy reportedly suffered an injury to his hand, while a girl was also hurt during the beating. The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Parents of the affected students gathered at the school, demanding disciplinary measures against the teacher.

The matter came to light when the school's headmaster reported the incident to the local Block Education Officer (BEO). A team comprising the BEO and a member of the school management committee visited the campus to conduct an inquiry, following which the teacher was suspended.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)