Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Odisha Parents Sell Newborn To Childless Couple Due To "Poverty": Police

The baby was rescued on Saturday from the possession of a childless couple in Manicha village under the Sainkola block in Mayurbhanj district.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Odisha Parents Sell Newborn To Childless Couple Due To "Poverty": Police
The baby was rescued on Saturday. (File)
Balasore:

A couple in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly sold their newborn boy to a childless couple in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light when locals could not find the nine-day-old baby in the home of Dharmu Behera and his wife Shantilata in Hadamouda village under the Basta Police Station limits, an officer said.

On December 19, Shantilata gave birth to a baby boy at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and she was discharged three days later.

When villagers did not find the newborn in their home, they suspected that the couple sold the baby through a middleman due to "poverty", the officer said.

Based on a complaint, a joint investigation was initiated by the police and the Child Welfare Committee, Mayurbhanj.

The baby was rescued on Saturday from the possession of a childless couple in Manicha village under the Sainkola block in Mayurbhanj district, he said.

Both Shantilata and the family from where the baby was rescued denied the allegation of any sale or purchase of the newborn.

Shantilata and Dharmu claimed to have donated the baby to the childless couple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Odisha, Newborn Sold, Balasore
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.