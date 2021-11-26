Odisha MP Faces 'Egg Attack' By Congress Workers, 2 Detained

Congress supporters targeted BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi near Bhubaneswar (File)

A day after BJP supporters hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri, Congress supporters targeted BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi in the same way near Bhubaneswar.

Eggs were hurled at her vehicle and she was shown black flags at Banamalipur by Congress workers to protest against unemployment and price rise of various commodities including fuel.

Police detained two persons in connection with the incident following a complaint lodged by the Bhubaneswar MP's representative Dhaneswar Barik.

The complainant alleged that the attackers also hurled stones at her vehicle and they were carrying knives and other weapons.

Meanwhile, there was a heated exchange of words between supporters of the ruling BJD and opposition BJP at the foundation laying ceremony for the new railway station building in Balasore town.

The incident occurred in presence of BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and BJD MLA Swarup Das who were present at the programme.

As BJD workers raised slogans hailing CM Patnaik, BJP supporters did the same in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the slogan competition increased, it turned into a heated exchange of words. However, it was brought under control Sarangi and Das.

The BJD's state youth wing working president Suvendu Mangaraj claimed that the state government has its share in the project.

However, BJP Yuva Morcha president in Balasore, Rajesh Mohapatra, asserted that Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was the Collector of Balasore when this project was sanctioned.