Odisha Medical College Expels 5 MBBS Students From Hostel For Ragging Juniors

Five MBBS fourth-year students of government-run MKCG Medical College in Odisha's Behrampur were expelled from the hostel for allegedly ragging juniors, an official said on Saturday.

Earlier the five students have been rusticated from the campus for six months. The punishment was imposed as per the decision of the anti-ragging committee meeting held on Wednesday, the official said.

"The anti-ragging committee has taken such a hard decision to arrest further occurrence of ragging incidents in the medical college campus," said SP (Berhampur) Sarvan Vivek M, who is one of the members of the anti-ragging committee of the college.

Suchitra Dash, in-charge Dean of the college, however, declined to comment on the development.

The SP said they were also investigating separately against these students based on the FIR lodged. The statement of the students have been recorded by the police on Friday, he said.

While one second-year MBBS student has given a written complaint to the college authorities alleging ragging by senior students, three other complaints of ragging were lodged by parents of the students with the National Medical Council (NMC).

The NMC had directed the college authorities to inquire into the allegations and take action against the students.

After receiving the complaints from the NMC, the anti-ragging committee of the medical college inquired into the matter.

In February this year, the medical college authorities had suspended two fourth-year MBBS students for two months for ragging a second-year student.

