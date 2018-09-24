Odisha Woman Who Stole Newborn Found At Relatives House, Arrested

The baby was rescued and handed over to her parents, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: September 24, 2018 00:03 IST
The woman was staying at her relatives house. (Representational)

Berhampur, Odisha: 

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in Odisha, the police said.

The baby, stolen on Saturday, was rescued and handed over to her parents, the police said.

The accused is a resident of Naryanpur under the jurisdiction of Jarada police station and she was arrested from her relative's place at Kanishi, about 15 km from here, the additional SP of Berhampur, Shantanu Kumar Das, said.

The woman went to Kanishi after stealing the baby and she was staying there, the police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, we raided her relatives' house and found the woman with the baby, the inspector-in-charge of Baidyanathpur police station, J K Patnaik, said.

The accused has no child though she has been married for three years, the police said.

