Odisha Man Tied To Two-Wheeler, Made to Run 2 Km For Not Repaying Rs 1,500

A 22-year-old man was tied to a two-wheeler and made to run for about two kilometres on a busy road in Odisha's Cuttack city allegedly by two others as he failed to repay Rs 1500 to them on time, police said on Monday.

The two were arrested during the day after the matter was reported to the police.

"The accused were charged with wrongful confinement, kidnapping and attempt to murder," Cuttack city Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra said here.

The hands of Jagannath Behera were tied with a 12 feet long rope, the other end of which was attached to the two-wheeler. He was forced to run behind it from Stuartpatna Square to Sutahat Square, a distance of more than two kilometres, for around 20 minutes on Sunday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Some locals intervened at Sutahat Square and rescued the 22-year-old who had borrowed Rs 1500 from one of the two accused last month for performing his grandfather's last rites, police sources said.

Mr Behera promised to repay the money in 30 days but failed, leading to this 'punishment'.

After Mr Behera reported the matter to the police on Monday, the two accused were arrested. Police have also seized the two-wheeler and the rope used by the two.

The police are also questioning traffic constables on duty between the two-kilometre stretch on why they did not intervene to stop them.

