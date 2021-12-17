Odisha Man Allegedly Brutally Thrashed By Hotel Staff In Hyderabad Dies

A case of murder has been registered, the police said (Representational)

A man died in Hyderabad after allegedly being beaten up by the staff of a city hotel, who suspected his intentions when he went into the hotel's cellar after midnight, the police said today.

The man, a labourer from Odisha, entered the cellar on December 15 when some staff members were celebrating the birthday of a colleague there, they said.

They allegedly questioned him and beat him up.

Those working at the hotel found his father's (who lives in Odisha) mobile number in his pocket and told him about the incident Thursday morning.

The father informed his daughter-in-law and she took her husband home.

She did not take him to a hospital since he had no major visible injuries.

He later died at home following which she informed the police.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the police said.

It was not immediately clear as to why the man entered the hotel's cellar after midnight, they added.