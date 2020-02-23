Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination For Re-Election To BJD's President Post

Naveen Patnaik is the lone leader to have filed nomination for the post

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today filed nomination papers seeking his re-election as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president- the post he had been on hold since the regional outfit was formed on December 26, 1997.

Accompanied by senior leaders, MPs and MLAs, Mr Patnaik arrived at the state headquarters of the BJD, a party he founded and named after former chief minister and his father Biju Patnaik, and submitted papers before returning officer PK Deb for the February 26 elections, the party sources said.

This is for the eighth consecutive time Mr Patnaik has filed his papers for the BJD's top post. He is the lone leader to have filed nomination for the post, they said.

Organizational elections are held in the BJD every three years, in accordance with the party's by-law.

Other party functionaries also filed nominations for the BJD's state executive committee today, a source said, adding that the results would be declared on the day of polls.

"There were 100 required proposers for Mr Patnaik's nomination, His name will be formally declared as the BJD president on February 26," BJD MP and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.