Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Dead At Residence

A native of Keonjhar district, Raimohan Parida had acted in several successful movies.

Veteran Odia film and theatre artiste Raimohan Parida was found dead in his residence in Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday, police said.

He was 58.

Raimohan Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters.

His family members found him dead in his room in the morning.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but further investigation is underway, a police officer said, adding the body will be sent for post-mortem examination. Many actors visited Raimohan Parida's residence to pay tributes and express condolences.

Known for essaying negative roles, Raimohan Parida has acted in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali movies. He was also a popular figure in theatre.

Popular actor Siddhanta Mahapatra, who has acted with Raimohan Parida in several movies, said, "It is hard to believe that such a jolly person, who has experienced several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this. He was highly successful in the profession." Another actor Sritam Das said it was unbelievable that Raimohan Parida, who had become a "hero from zero", could die by suicide.

News of the tragic passing of renowned actor Raimohan Parida makes me sad. He will be recognised for his flawless performance in a variety of artistic mediums, including theatre,& travel. To the family, friend, & colleagues of the bereaved please accept my profound condolences. pic.twitter.com/6znFQZgbAu — Naba Kisore Das (@nabadasjsg) June 24, 2022

Raimohan Parida's neighbours said they met him on Thursday and he appeared his usual self, and that he had a good relationship with everyone.

A native of Keonjhar district, he had acted in several superhit movies, including 'Rama Laxman', 'Aasibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani', 'Naga Panchami', 'Udandi Sita', 'Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku', 'Rana Bhumi', 'Singha Bahini', 'Kulanandan' and 'Kandhei Aakhire Luha'.

