Odisha Assembly Adjourned Twice Amid Ruckus By Opposition MLAs

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Friday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged delay in procurement of paddy by the state government.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour on the second day of the budget session, the BJP MLAs started raising slogans against the BJD dispensation in the state, alleging that the government did not procure paddy from farmers who have incurred huge losses.

The BJP members also alleged that farmers have been waiting at the government-run ''mandis'' for several days and unable to sell their produce as the regulated markets have stocks of the crop.

Congress legislators led by party's chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House over the paddy procurement issues and attempted to climb the speaker's podium.

Speaker S N Patro requested the opposition members to return to their seats and participate in the Question Hour.

As the protesting MLAs refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the proceedings twice, first during the pre-lunch session, and finally from 11.30 am to 4 pm.

"We will not allow the House to function until all the paddy bags are cleared from the ''mandis''," Bahinipati said.

BJP deputy leader in the House BC Sethi demanded the procurement of paddy at the earliest and payment of transportation cost to farmers.

"The Centre has been providing funds for paddy procurement, but the state government is not properly utilising it," he told reporters outside the House.

BJD vice-president and senior member Debi Prasad Mishra said, "The opposition members can raise the issue but are disrupting the proceedings, which is not desired."

