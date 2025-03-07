BJP vs Opposition At Odisha Assembly Over "Disrespect" To Biju Patnaik

Protests and chaos marked the beginning of the second phase of Odisha Assembly's Budget Session, as Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House to raise issues including the disrespect of stalwart Biju Patnaik and women's safety.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the opposition members raised slogans against the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led government and condemned its decision to observe Panchayati Raj Divas not on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on March 5. They alleged that the BJP government, in a bid to "erase the legacy of late Biju Patnaik, delinked the Panchayati Raj Divas celebrations from the Biju Jayanti.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members claimed that the Panchayati Divas had been observed on Biju Patnaik Jayanti since 1993. The state government has decided to observe the Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24 as is done outside Odisha. The government also cancelled the holiday on March 5 through an order.

Raising slogans and holding placards, the Opposition benches demanded that the government withdraws its decision. BJD member Adhiraj Panigrahi and senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker Surama Padhy's podium and tried to break the microphone, following which the House was adjourned till noon. However, the House was again adjourned till 4 pm as the pandemonium continued after the proceedings resumed.

Congress MLAs protested against the alleged rise in crime against women after the BJP government came to power in Odisha in June 2024.

Outside the House, the BJD members staged a sit-in protest near the statue of Biju Patnaik while Congress members held a demonstration near Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

The BJP members, on the other hand defended the state government and alleged that the opposition members were obstructing the proceedings on the House. "The BJP government has highest regards for Biju Patnaik. They are not prepared to discuss the matter in the House," Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.

The Budget Session is scheduled to continue till April 5.