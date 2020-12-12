An Odisha Artist's Message For PM Modi On Cutting Of Trees

The artist said he wanted to send a message to everyone to save environment,

An artist has carved a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a tree in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj requesting him to take note of the illegal felling of trees in the forest.

Speaking to ANI, Samarendra Behera, the artist, said, "Through this portrait, I want to send a request to Modi ji to take note of illegal felling of trees in this forest. I am a small artist from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. I know that I cannot meet my honourable Prime Minister personally."

He also said that he would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking steps towards for development-related and health sector of the country. "That is the reason I have drawn a portrait of him on a tree inside the jungle to thank him as well as trying to send a message to everyone to save our environment," he added.

Odisha: An artist has carved a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a tree in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj. Samarendra Behera says, "Through this portrait, I want to send a request to Modi ji to take note of illegal felling of trees in this forest". (11.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/58j7hgYfqJ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Mr Behera has carved and drawn various paintings on trees inside the jungle and outside as well. He is always trying to convey a message to society through his paintings, to keep the environment safe and clean.

He is popularly known as as an "Artist of Environment", across Odisha.