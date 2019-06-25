Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty takes oath as members of Lok Sabha

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty today took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Ms Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.

While Ms Jahan is member from Basirhat, Ms Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.



