Nun Rape Case: Women's Panel Summons Kerala MLA PC George For Third Time

PC George had also made some other "objectionable" remarks against the nun.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday for the third time summoned Kerala MLA P C George, asking him to appear before it on November 13 for allegedly using abusive language against a nun who has accused a bishop of sexual assault.

The NCW had earlier asked Mr George to appear before it on Thursday. However, his representative counsel came on his behalf and stated that the MLA could not present himself due to unavoidable circumstance.

During the meeting, the representative Counsel requested for all necessary information and documents of the statements made by Mr George from the Commission.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma informed him that all media reports related to Mr George's objectionable remarks about the nun are available on the internet/print/electronic media.

The Commission has taken serious note of the fact that Mr George did not appear before the NCW even though he had sought for another date in his letter to it dated September 19.

The Commission heard the representative Counsel and has allowed time to submit the reply. It has directed George to appear before the NCW in person on November 13.

Mr George, the lone Independent MLA in the Kerala assembly, had demanded that the nun disclose the reason for not reporting the incident earlier. He had also made some other "objectionable" remarks against her.

Terming the language used by the MLA as "deeply disturbing", NCW Chairperson Sharma had said the Commission seriously condemns "such objectionable and derogatory statements made by a person who occupies responsible position in the society".

Mr George also didn't appear before the commission on September 20, saying he received the communication on September 17 and wouldn't be able to come.

In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.

The nun said she had to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.