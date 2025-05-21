Women's Panel Seeks Probe Into "Disturbing" Charges Against Ex-DMK Worker

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of allegations of torture and sexual harassment against a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker and sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Directorate General of Police (DGP) on the matter in three days.

In a notice to the DGP, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described the allegations as "disturbing" and of "grave nature", and ordered the formation of a three-member independent committee for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation.

The Commission emphasised the need to ensure the safety of the survivor, and prevent any political interference in the case.

It asked the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and submit a detailed Action Taken Report along with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) within three days.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman accused her husband and former DMK worker, whom she identified as Deivaseyal, of torture and sexual harassment, saying "his job is to force 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians". "He would bite me like a mad dog", she said.

"He assaulted me on the way to college... injured me and broke my phone. And he would say, 'if you complain nothing will happen as the police will support me'. Because of him I tried to take poison," she said.

"His job is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians... no action is ever taken against him. When I complain he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to... I can't even leave my home. I couldn't take my exams," she added.

She said her husband would "abuse me before everyone" and called on DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin to act. "Otherwise, I will kill myself...," she said.

As the allegations triggered a political row, Deivaseyal, who claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK's Youth Wing, was sacked by the party later in the day.

Opposition leader E Palaniswami had warned of a massive protest if no action was taken by the ruling DMK.