Number Of Deaths In Assam Floods Rises To 68, Water Re-Enters 2 Districts

A girl washes her slippers in flood water at a flood-hit village in Assam's Morigaon district. (PTI)

The flood situation in Assam remained grim with the number of deaths mounting to 68 on Tuesday following the death of two more persons, as a total of 28.01 lakh people in 19 of the 33 districts of the state were affected by the deluge.

Though the flood waters have receded in Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, the deluge has again hit Lakhimpur and Baksa, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Two persons died in Morigaon and Golaghat districts since Monday, according to ASDMA bulletin said.

In the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, the number of deaths rose to 204, including 15 rhinos, since July 13, it said. The flood water level is receding in the Kaziranga National Park.

At least 2,523 villages and 1.27 lakh hectare crop land are still submerged in the flood-hit districts.

A total of 1.04 lakh displaced people are still in 782 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations, the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup district, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta district, Gaurang in Kokrajhar and Kushiara in Karimganj district, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables in the state have shot up since the deluge hit the state about two weeks ago as flood waters entered agricultural fields, destroying standing crops and vegetables, official sources said.

The state government has asked district authorities to keep a strict vigil on the price rise.

