Number Of Dead In NTPC Boiler Blast Reaches 34 A man who suffered severe burn injuries in the NTPC boiler blast and who was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital died today morning, taking the number of dead to 34

Pressure inside the NTPC boiler shot up 70 times within minutes before it exploded New Delhi: One more person, who had suffered burn injuries in the



Chander Pratap, 22, had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries in the explosion and died this morning, Dr Sharma said, adding 10 injured people are still admitted at the burn ICU of the central government-run hospital.



Yesterday, a 40-year-old man, who had 90 per cent burn injuries and was brought to Safdarjung Hospital in a very critical condition, had died.



Six injured people, a majority of them with extreme facial burns, were flown in to the national capital on November 3 and were admitted to the burn department of AIIMS trauma centre.



"All of them have been admitted to the burns department of AIIMS trauma centre. One of them has 60 per cent burns while others have burn injuries ranging between 25 and 50 per cent," a senior doctor at AIIMS had said.



A massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant's Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district On November 1.



The 1,550 megawatt plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs some 870 people.





