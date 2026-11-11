Cash Offer To Attractive Women For Diljit Dosanjh Concert? Student Suspended

A student leader associated with the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has been suspended by the administration of Delhi University's Ramanujan College following allegations that he approached female students for NRI-sponsored events, offering them money and other incentives.

Anas Khan, who was the vice-president of the college, allegedly sought female participants based on their physical appearance and attractiveness, according to messages that have surfaced in connection with the controversy. The allegations have triggered demands for a wider investigation into the nature of the proposed events, the people involved and the financial arrangements behind them.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing, has called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging possible links to organised networks involved in human trafficking and prostitution. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

The ABVP has also sought scrutiny of the alleged involvement of NRI contacts, financial transactions and possible international connections. It pointed to similar conversations that reportedly surfaced last month involving individuals associated with NSUI and arrangements for boys for an event, arguing that the incidents warranted closer examination.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki questioned NSUI's handling of the matter, particularly the circumstances surrounding Khan's removal. He alleged that the organisation had issued a backdated letter announcing Khan's removal, while the latter's social media status indicated that he had resigned on personal grounds.

The ABVP also cited the 2018 resignation of Fairoz Khan, then NSUI national president, following sexual harassment allegations by a woman office-bearer. It accused the Congress leadership of failing to ensure accountability within its student organisation.

NSUI, meanwhile, has rejected any attempt to link Khan's alleged conduct to the organisation. In a statement issued on November 10, the student body said Khan had been suspended during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections over alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline, well before the current controversy emerged.

The organisation said he had no current association with NSUI and condemned any attempt to exploit or financially induce female students. It also called for a fair and transparent investigation, demanding strict action against anyone found guilty.

Ravi Pandey, NSUI's national media in-charge, said the organisation stood by the safety, dignity and rights of women students. He added that allegations against an individual who had already been suspended should not be attributed to the organisation.