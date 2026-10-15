Delhi Police Files FIR Against NSUI Women Workers Over Bus Assault Case

Delhi Police files FIR against the NSUI women workers in bus assault case the NSUI alleged that its members suffered serious injuries due to brutality perpetrated by a female constable of the Delhi Police.

The NSUI further claimed that no FIR was registered by law enforcement 24 hours after the incident.

"Brutality was perpetrated by a female constable of the Delhi Police against NSUI comrades who were protesting at Rajiv Chowk, resulting in serious injuries to our comrades. Even 24 hours after the incident, the Delhi Police had not registered an FIR. Subsequently, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar ji arrived there and got the FIR registered," said NSUI.

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar claimed that they are holding a demonstration over the incident and questioned the police's reluctance to release CCTV footage from inside the police station.

"A demonstration was held in front of the Parliament Police Station, along with NSUI comrades, against the brutality that occurred and the allegations of assault inside the station, demanding the registration of an FIR and the public release of CCTV footage. If there was no assault on our NSUI female student, then why is the police hesitating to make public the CCTV footage from inside the station? Why such fear in bringing out the truth?," said Jakhar.

Jakhar further declared that the student organization's fight against the Delhi Police would persist until the female demonstrator obtained justice over the incident.

"Until our sister gets justice, NSUI's fight will continue. We stand firmly for the honour of our sisters and the rights of our comrades," added Jakhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)