Novo Nordisk Launches Weight-Loss Drug 'Wegovy' In India

Read Time: 1 min
The weight-loss drug is under distribution and will be in pharmacies by end of the month.
  • Novo Nordisk launched weight-loss drug Wegovy as a weekly injection in India
  • Wegovy will be available in five doses from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg
  • The 1.75 mg and 2.4 mg doses will be priced at 24,280 rupees
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy as a once-a-week injection in India.

The drug is under distribution and will be in pharmacies by end of the month, said Vikrant Shrotriya, Novo Nordisk's India managing director.

Wegovy will be launched in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses. The first three doses will be priced at 4,366 rupees ($50.71), the company said, adding that the drug will cost 17,345 rupees for a month.

The 1.75 mg and 2.4 mg doses will be priced at 24,280 rupees, and 2.4 mg will be priced at 26,015 rupees for a month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

