Weight-Loss Breakthrough: Drug Cuts Heart Risk Even If You Don't Shed Kilos

A new study published in The Lancet reveals that the weight-loss drug semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, even for individuals who lose little to no weight while on the medication. The research, funded by Novo Nordisk, examined data from 17,604 people aged 45 and older who were overweight and had existing cardiovascular disease.

Participants were given weekly doses of semaglutide or a placebo. The study found a 20% reduction in major cardiac events, such as heart attacks and strokes, in those taking semaglutide. Importantly, the benefits were observed regardless of the participant's starting weight or the amount of weight lost in the first 4.5 months.

Researchers noted that reductions in waist circumference were linked to improved heart health, accounting for about a third of the drug's protective effects over two years. This suggests that semaglutide may offer heart benefits beyond just weight loss.

Lead author Professor John Deanfield (UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Science) said in a news release: "Abdominal fat is more dangerous for our cardiovascular health than overall weight and therefore it is not surprising to see a link between reduction in waist size and cardiovascular benefit. However, this still leaves two thirds of the heart benefits of semaglutide unexplained.

"These findings reframe what we think this medication is doing. It is labelled as a weight loss jab but its benefits for the heart are not directly related to the amount of weight lost. In fact it is a drug that directly affects heart disease and other diseases of ageing," he added.

"This work has implications for how semaglutide is used in clinical practice. You don't have to lose a lot of weight and you don't need a high BMI to gain cardiovascular benefit. If your aim is to reduce cardiovascular disease, restricting its use to a limited time only and for those with the highest BMIs doesn't make sense."

"At the same time, the benefits need to be weighed against potential side effects. Investigations of side effects become especially important given the broad range of people this medicine and others like it could help."