Nothing Wrong In Holding, Moving With Palestinian Flag: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka cops have detained youths over waving of Palestinian flags. (Representational)

Karnataka Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that after the Union government supported the Palestinians, there is nothing wrong in holding the Palestinian flag in the state.

"The Union government has expressed its support for Palestine so there is nothing wrong in holding and moving around with the Palestinian flag. They had held the Palestinian flags only because of the support of the Union government to the Palestinian cause," the Minister told the media persons in Kalaburagi city.

"If the Union government had not made an announcement in this regard, they would not have done this. If slogans are raised in support of other nations, it is wrong. Those who indulge in such acts are anti-nationals. They should be hanged. However, holding and waving Palestinian flags is not wrong," Minister Zameer maintained.

He added that the BJP sought votes after making Hindus and Muslims fight. "Congress is not like them, we seek votes based on the work we have done," the minister said.

Commenting on the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala town, Minister Zameer charged that the BJP is igniting fire over the development.

"Action has to be taken in these matters no matter who is indulged in these acts. Politicians should not take part in inciting people. They should not consider caste and religion and treat everyone equally," the minister said.

Reacting to State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra's statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would resign, the minister said that even if hundreds of Vijayendras come and thousands of Kumaraswamys come nothing is going to happen.

"Siddaramaiah is a tiger, no one can cause any harm to him," the minister claimed.

Karnataka Police have booked FIRs and detained youths in connection with the waving of Palestinian flags and putting up 'free Palestine' posters.

Former Home Minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra had urged the Congress government to hand over the case of installing of free Palestine flex near a dargah in Shivamogga district to the National Investigation Agency.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated on Wednesday that the accused arrested in connection with hoisting Palestinian flags and putting up pro-Palestine posters are claiming that the Union government has expressed support for Palestine, and they did nothing wrong by expressing their support to Palestinians.

"All those involved in recent incidents where Palestinian flags were hoisted were arrested. Although they have argued that since the Union government has expressed support for Palestine, they did nothing wrong, we have still arrested them," the state Home Minister said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing to determine who incited them and urged them to hoist the flags.

"The individuals involved are aged between 17 and 21 years," Home Minister Parameshwara said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)