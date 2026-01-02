Mehbooba Mufti's "Free Palestine" Post After Probe Against J&K Cricketer

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have formally launched a probe into a Kashmiri cricketer for sporting the Palestinian flag during a private tournament. Following the move, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed support for the player, posting a Palestinian flag and calling for a free Palestine.

Police stated that a preliminary inquiry was initiated after the cricketer, Furqan Ul Haque, was seen in a video with a Palestinian logo on his helmet. The inquiry is being conducted under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which pertains to cases punishable by up to three years of imprisonment.

"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media shows a cricket player, namely Furqan Ul Haq... playing cricket at KC Door, Muthi, while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet," the police said in a statement. "In view of the sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications, a 14-day preliminary enquiry... has been initiated at PS Domana to ascertain the facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages."

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was quick to react. She posted a Palestinian flag on her social media handle and expressed strong support for the Palestinian cause.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. A flag in the wind, bold and free, from the river to the sea," she posted on X.

While the BJP has demanded a thorough investigation, several parties and leaders in the Valley have criticised the police action.

India officially supports Palestine at the UN. Then why was J&K cricketer Furqan Bhatt questioned for displaying the Palestinian flag 🇵🇸 on his helmet in solidarity? India voted in favour of Palestine's statehood in a recent UN resolution. There is no harm in showing solidarity,… pic.twitter.com/AW274nowyl — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) January 2, 2026

"India officially supports Palestine at the UN. Then why was a J&K cricketer questioned for displaying the Palestinian flag? India voted in favour of Palestine's statehood in a recent UN resolution. There is no harm in showing solidarity, Jammu police," said Salman Nizami, in a post on X.