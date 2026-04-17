"Not Women's Bill, Attempt To Change Electoral Map Of India": Rahul Gandhi

The government's proposed delimitation exercise is a bid to change India's electoral map, Rahul Gandhi said Friday.

Speaking on Day 2 of a special session to pass bills on delimitation and to increase Lok Sabha seats. he claimed the government had linked these to the reservation of 33 per cent elected parliamentary and assembly seats for women.

He claimed, in effect, the government is using the latter to push through the contentious delimitation exercise.

"This is not a 'women's bill'… it has nothing to do with women's empowerment," Gandhi, also the Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition, said, "The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023 with everyone's support. What is happening now is an attempt to change India's electoral map."

"Bring back the old bill and we will support it…" Gandhi said snapping back at complaints by the ruling BJP that the opposition is politicising the issue of women's empowerment.

On the controversial delimitation issue, Gandhi said: "What the government is doing now is nothing short of anti-national act (and) we won't allow you to do it… opposition will defeat this."

The opposition has been vocal about 'links' between the women's reservation bill and those proposing delimitation, i.e., redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries.

The delimitation process will use demographic data from the 2011 census and the opposition has argued this disadvantages southern states that have slowed population growth. Assigning parliamentary seats on this score will give northern, Hindi-speaking states - a majority of which are seen as BJP strongholds - more seats and, therefore, more heft in federal elections.

Political leaders from southern states, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana's Revanth Reddy, have spoken out against the proposed delimitation.

They have also argued the exercise makes it less important for the BJP - ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election, in which it will seek an unprecedented fourth consecutive term - to focus on southern states for that victory. The BJP has, historically, struggled for traction in the south.

The government, however, has insisted no state will be disadvantaged due to delimitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a "guarantee" in parliament yesterday. "I give my guarantee... no injustice will be done to any state, from east to west, north to south," he said.