"Not What Rumours Say": Australian Content Creator Debunks Solo Trip In India

An Australian content creator has debunked myths about solo travel in India, saying that travelling to the Asian country was one of the best things she ever did. Bec Mccoll, 24, also said that she can't wait to come back. She shared various clips from her trip, which was filled with auto rickshaw rides, meeting people and visiting monuments.

She started the video by saying, "I recently travelled to India as a young female traveller and here are three things that really surprised me. First, safety. I was told that India was dangerous for young female travellers but when I actually got there, I felt safe the entire time."

She revealed there was a "sketchy moment" at night where I felt a little bit unsafe but that "was also on me for being out so late. Otherwise, I never felt unsafe."

Then the second thing she talked about was the food. Ms Mccoll said she was told the food in India was too spicy, but it wasn't. "I was so scared of food poisoning, but guess what? It never happened. The food was delicious, especially the vegetarian dishes. At the end, I was craving the heat," she added.

One of the users in the comment section asked her about her favourite Indian food, she replied, "Too hard to choose! I loved paneer, garlic naan and kofta."

Ms Mccoll added she was surprised by India's culture and history. By sharing the clips of the Taj Mahal and Hawa Mahal, she said, "I did not realise how much history India has. There are ancient cities, UNESCO sites and incredible architecture that goes back to the 13th century. It's mindblowing how rich the culture and heritage is."

Another person asked her to explore other places than Delhi, Jaipur, the Golden Triangle and mountain regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. She promised she would visit these places upon returning to India.

The woman concluded her video by saying that India was pretty safe and anyone thinking of coming to the country should not trust the rumours. "It's not what the rumours say. It's pretty safe, flavourful and full of history. What more could you ask for?" she added.

One of the users commented, "Just share your true experience of India in your country. People have really bad stereotypes of India and for that they never visit. And yes please come back."

Another commented, "You ate at normal restaurant, people eat at $0.20 meals and get sick and then they blame Indian and make reels which get millions of views."

Someone else wrote, "Finally a foreigner with a decent budget. Usually foreigners visit India with a $2 budget and then they start to complain."

Earlier, an Irish-Persian vlogger Sean Hammond praised Delhi and encouraged others to visit the city and embrace its unique energy despite its challenges. He also expressed admiration for Delhi's "colourful and vibrant" streets, food and architecture, especially Akshardham Temple.