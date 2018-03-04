Not Right To Speculate On Manohar Parrikar's Health: BJP's Advice Manohar Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on February 15, where according to the Chief Minister's Office, he was diagnosed for "mild pancreatitis"

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar has been recuperating at his home near Panaji. Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Goa unit said it was incorrect to speculate about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Mr Parrikar has been hospitalised and is under medical care for ailments ranging from mild pancreatitis, dehydration and low blood pressure, according to official statements.



Addressing questions from the media about Parrikar's health since his admission to a hospital in Mumbai last month, Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade today said, "When we met him, we spoke about organisational issues, he is routinely checking files, but he does not meet people, because doctors have advised him rest."





"We cannot indulge in speculation. It is not right to ask about personal life. It is wrong," he added.



Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said it was only due to the prayers by Goans across communities and treatment by doctors that the Chief Minister could return briefly on February 22, and present the annual budget in the state legislative assembly.



Mr Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on February 15, where according to the Chief Minister's Office, he was diagnosed for "mild pancreatitis".





The hospital, in a statement, dismissed rumours about the Mr Parrikar's condition, and didn't specify the exact nature of his ailment.



BJP workers and leaders in Goa organised 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' (chants to defy death) as well as prayer services in churches.



Mr Parrikar returned to his home state to present the budget, two days after which he was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for dehydration and low blood pressure. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday and has been recuperating at his home near Panaji.









