Not Possible For Anyone To Change Constitution: BJP Junks Opposition Claim

The Constitution will remain the way it is, BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule said (File)

Amid Opposition claims that the BJP is seeking a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha polls to alter the Constitution, the BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it is not possible for anyone to change the country's salient rule book.

In a post on X, Mr Bawankule said it is very unfortunate that NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar was among the Opposition leaders spreading such canards ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"They are not being able to come up with a narrative to counter "Modi ki guarantee'. Hence, they have started spreading rumours of changes to the Constitution if we come back to power with a two-thirds majority. Senior leader Sharad Pawar is also among the Opposition leaders spreading such falsehoods. This is very unfortunate," he said.

"It is not possible for anyone to change our Constitution. Our Constitution is strong and will remain how it is. Sharad Pawar was once part of the Congress-led coalition when it was in power at the Centre. How many times was the Constitution changed then in the name of amendments? Mr Pawar will surely have the numbers," he added.

PM Modi and the BJP have always worked to uphold constitutional values, Mr Bawankule added.

"... The government led by Modi ji has worked to uphold the Constitution in the last ten years. PM Modi renamed the Parliament House as the Constitution House. The BJP has always worked to uphold constitutional values and national interests. Therefore, people should not fall prey to such delusional speak," the BJP state president said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, hit out at the BJP saying that the ruling party at the Centre has "not fully accepted the Constitution" and called it "unfortunate".

"It is unfortunate that the BJP has not fully accepted the Constitution. On one hand, the PM says that the Constitution will never be changed. On the other hand, he asks his people to say that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the Constitution. This is not said by a normal person or a fringe element - they are leaders and MPs of the BJP. They have been saying this and today again, they repeated in Karnataka that the Constitution must be amended," Mr Kharge posted on X.

