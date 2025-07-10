Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024 Tabled To Tackle "Urban Naxalism"

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday presented the report of the Joint Committee on the Special Public Security Bill 2024 in the Assembly. The bill, aimed at curbing "urban Naxalism", has undergone significant amendments based on thorough discussions and public suggestions.

A Joint Committee comprising members from both Houses of the Legislature was formed to review the bill.

Committee Chairman Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the committee held five meetings to address misconceptions and incorporate public suggestions. The Legislature Secretariat received over 12,500 suggestions, based on which amendments were proposed.

Among the most significant amendments is a clarified statement of objectives. The bill's original intent has been revised to focus on preventing illegal activities linked to left-wing ideologies or similar acts, which will ensure that the bill will not be misused against political or social organisations.

To prevent arbitrary decisions, the amended bill mandates the formation of an Advisory Board before any organisation can be declared unlawful. The board will include a sitting or retired High Court judge, with members comprising a District Judge and officials of GP rank.

Another key revision relates to the rank of the officer responsible for conducting inquiries. Previously, the responsibility for inquiries was with a Police Sub-Inspector. Based on the committee's recommendation, this duty has now been assigned to an officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank.

Notably, the Joint Committee included prominent MLAs such as Jayant Patil, Nana Patole, Bhaskar Jadhav, Jitendra Awhad, and Ambadas Danve. These members provided valuable suggestions to eliminate potential misconceptions and prevent misuse of the bill.