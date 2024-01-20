'Not Only Us, Even Pak...': Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Praise For PM Modi

Mohan Yadav was addressing a function at a Ram temple in Anand Nagar locality of Bhopal. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that even Imran Khan, the former prime minister of "enemy country" Pakistan, wants a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their country.

The chief minister said India is witnessing such a time that the world keeps an eye on the results when Modi walks, acts and takes a decision.

"Not only us, the neighbouring countries also say (this). The former prime minister of an enemy country like Pakistan, Imran Khan, says that he wishes Modi was their leader. (He tells their people that) We should learn from Modi ji," Mohan Yadav said.

Even "17 lakh years after Ram", there is a feeling that there should be Ram Rajya, the Chief Minister said. "Everybody wants a son like Ram, an example of 'maryada' (dignity) like the Himalayas, the highest standard," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already announced a half-day for government offices and a holiday for schools and colleges in the state on the occasion of the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22.

The state government has also declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres on the consecration day, besides ordering the closure of meat shops and slaughterhouses.

