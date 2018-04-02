'Not Like Biscuits': VK Singh Criticised For Comment On 38 Indians

The minister, a former army chief, was speaking to the media at the Amritsar airport, where he arrived by a special C-17 transport plane, accompanying the coffins of the Indians killed in Mosul after they went missing in 2014.
"Yeh biscuit baantne wala kaam nahi hai, ye aadmiyon ki zindagi ka sawal hai, aa gayi baat samajh mein? Main abhi elaan kahan se karoon? Jeb mein koi pitaara thodi rakha hua hai (This is not like distributing biscuits, this is about the lives of the people. Understand! How do I make the announcement now, I am not carrying anything in my pocket)," General Singh snapped when asked about compensation. On jobs for relatives of the workers, the minister said "this is not a game of football."
As the minister looked rattled, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu - who quit the BJP last year and joined the Congress - was seen trying to calm him down.
Soon, he was being accused by rival parties and on social media of "insensitivity".
39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq as Modi Govt continuously misled the families & Nation.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 2, 2018
Min., V.K.Singh is now rubbing ‘salt on the wounds’ by rubbishing the demands for compensation for the families as akin to demand for ‘biscuits’.
Heartless, Shameful & Reprehensible! pic.twitter.com/52lxJ25T61
General Foot in Mouth mantri at it again. Insensitive. "Football" and "Biscuits"... inappropriate words when you are mourning the 39 dead #MosulTragedy Iraq— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) April 2, 2018
Sushma Swaraj had told parliament last month that the Indians were killed by the ISIS and their death was confirmed after DNA tests on remains dug up in Mosul, with tell-tale signs like kada (bangles), long hair, non-Iraqi shoes and turbans.