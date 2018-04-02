Bodies Of 38 Indians Killed In Iraq Brought To Amritsar Of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, most of them construction workers and labourers, 27 are from Punjab and four are from Bihar

General VK Singh briefs reporters after reaching Amritsar with bodies of Indians killed in Iraq Amritsar: A special flight carrying the bodies of 38 Indians



Of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, most of them construction workers and labourers, 27 are from Punjab and four are from Bihar.



"We are thankful to the authorities in Iraq for the help to locate the victims and exhume the mortal remains. The government of India did its best to know about the missing Indians," General Singh told reporters.



Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed parliament on March 20 that all the 39 Indians, who had been missing since June 2014, have been confirmed dead.



The 27 bodies will be taken to their villages. Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh has asked people in Punjab who are protesting against a Supreme Court order on an SC/ST law to allow the convoys to pass.



The government had said it would declare 39 Indians missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014 dead only with full evidence.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj makes a statement in Rajya Sabha about the 39 Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq (File)



Giving details of how the government confirmed the deaths, Sushma Swaraj had revealed how technology and assistance from Iraqi authorities led New Delhi to the bodies of the 39 Indians. The bodies were detected when General Singh scoured the Badush area along with the Indian envoy and an Iraqi official.



They were told by a local about a mound around 25 kilometres from Mosul, where it seemed like many bodies had been buried.



The mound had exactly 39 bodies, with distinctive features like long hair, Sikh kada (bracelet), non-Iraqi shoes and IDs. The bodies were then exhumed and sent to Baghdad for DNA testing. "We recovered ID cards, long hair, kada and some non-Iraqi footwear," Ms Swaraj said.



