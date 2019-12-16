Not Apt To Comment On India's Domestic Matter: France On Citizenship Act

Speaking to reporters, Emmanuel Lenain said India is a democracy and people should approach the top court in case of any conflict.

Not Apt To Comment On India's Domestic Matter: France On Citizenship Act

"We believe in freedom of religion," French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said

New Delhi:

The amended Citizenship Act is India's internal and domestic matter, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Monday as he noted that his country believes in freedom of religion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Lenain said India is a democracy and when there are conflicts in views of people then they can approach institutions like the Supreme Court which can competently take a decision.

"I don't think it is apt for any country to comment on the domestic matter of India. We believe in freedom of religion and it is not for us to comment on the matter," he said.

Comments
Citizenship Amendment ActFrench envoy Emmanuel Lenain

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News