'Not An Ordinary Election': Rahul Gandhi As 11 States Vote In Phase 3

"Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers."

Terming the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as "not an ordinary election", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the voters to come out in large numbers.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights. Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect the democracy and constitution of the country."

आज तीसरे चरण का मतदान है!



आप सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है कि अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए बड़ी संख्या में निकलें और वोट करें।



याद रहे, यह कोई सामान्य चुनाव नहीं, देश के लोकतंत्र और संविधान की रक्षा का चुनाव है।#Vote4INDIA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2024

Earlier, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge urged countrymen to come in large numbers and vote in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election and asked the people when they press the button on the EVM, to keep in mind that they are deciding not just their future but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians.

In a post on X, Kharge said that a correct decision now can create an India where "Justice" is supreme.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) national president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, urging action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "false" allegation that RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to abolish the Constitution to end the basic rights of Dalits and deprived sections of society.

Meanwhile, voting is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

