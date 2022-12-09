'Not Against Any Religion Or Sect': Nitin Gadkari On Uniform Civil Code

It will be good for humanity and the nation," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said all parties should make a collective effort to implement a uniform civil code, which will be good for the nation and humanity.

Replying to a question on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at Agenda Aaj Tak event, he said, "If a man marries a woman it is natural. But if someone goes for four marriages that is unnatural. Therefore the progressive and educated Muslims don't do it."

"There should be a qualitative change in society. It is not against any religion or sect. We should together develop the nation," the Union minister for road, transport and highways said.

Should not women of any religion, be they Hindu, Muslim or Sikh, be given equal rights, he posed. The Union minister also asked which Muslim country in the world has two civil codes.

"If the Central government takes a decision on any issue and the states object, then the message that will go out will not be good as there is a concurrent list. So I think that if the states and all parties take a collective decision that it will be good for humanity and the nation," he said.

Bringing in a Uniform Civil Code was among the major poll promises of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

On October 29, the Gujarat government announced that it would form a committee for the implementation of the UCC. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting that day.

