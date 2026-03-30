Why Mona Singh Told Gaurav Gera <i>'Mat Baat Kar'</i> About His <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Look

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

It is common knowledge now that the cast and crew of both the Dhurandhar movies had signed NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) to keep any and every detail related to the franchise under wraps. But it is completely natural to let something slip without it meaning anything.

Something like that almost happened with actor Gaurav Gera. With his stellar performance as Aalam Bhai, the handler of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) in Pakistan, Gaurav Gera has been one of the breakout performers of director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actor recalls meeting his friend, actor Mona Singh while they were shooting for Dhurandhar and Kohrra 2 in Amritsar.

Gaurav Gera, who has been friends with Mona Singh since their Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin days, said he almost showed his look as Aalam Bhai to the Kohrra 2 star.

"I met Mona in Amritsar while we were shooting. She was working on Kohrra 2 and I was shooting for Dhurandhar. She came to my hotel and we clicked a photo also where I have a beard too...

"When I met Mona and said, 'Look at the photo, and this one', she said, 'You have signed an NDA, you cannot talk'. And, I was like, 'Oh yes!' She is younger to me but is a thorough professional and has worked more than me. She advised me, 'Mat baat kar'," the actor said.

Gaurav Gera worked on Dhurandhar movies for around two years, travelling to Bangkok and Amritsar. But he had to stay mum throughout. Even his family didn't know what exactly he was working on.

"A lot of people asked me, 'What are you doing?' I would just say, 'I'm doing a film'. My mother also now says, 'You never told us. Tune toh kaha tha ki tu bas juicewala hai (You said you are just playing a juicewala).' I said, 'Juicewala hee toh tha, aur kya bataun ismein? (I did play a juicewala, what else could I say?)'" he recounted.

Many Dhurandhar actors, including Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor, have spoken about how they were not given the full script of the film or they were not told about the crucial cameos. But Gaurav Gera was one lucky cast member who always had the full script at his disposal.

"I had the whole script. I had two copies, one with only my scenes for easy reference, but there was also the full script," he revealed.

In the interview, Gaurav Gera also told NDTV why he stayed away from social media while filming Dhurandhar films.

The actor said no one from the Dhurandhar team asked him not to share pictures online, but he kept his look and role a secret out of a sense of responsibility.

"They didn't tell me to not post pictures on social media, but I just felt responsible towards just staying in character... I also gave very few interviews during this time because I was concerned about revealing more than required about the film. Such a precious film, not just for us, but also the public. If I would have revealed something by mistake, I would have regretted it a lot," he added.

Another reason why Gaurav Gera is trending all over on social media is because of how his character Aalam Bhai gets a full-circle moment in Dhurandhar 2.

It is revealed that before going deep undercover in Pakistan as an Indian spy, Aalam Bhai was infamous as a pickpocket from Bareilly. In a key twist after the interval point, Aalam Bhai dies in a tense confrontation scene which is going viral on the Internet.

Gaurav Gera said he clearly remembers the mood on the set when they were shooting for his character's death scene.

"There were people behind the monitor and Aditya told me how we wanted it. I could hear dead silence on the set when we shot for the scene," he recalled.

After Dhurandhar 2 success, fans are waiting for Gaurav Gera to announce his next project so that they are able to see their beloved Aalam Bhai get a new life, a new avatar.

Also Read | Are Dhurandhar 2's Aditya Dhar 'Peak Detailing' Memes Legit? Gaurav Gera Has A 'Juicer' Answer