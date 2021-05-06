Northern Railways Cancels 28 Trains Due To Low Occupancy Amid Covid

India today logged 4.12 lakh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths (Representational)

The Northern Railways has cancelled over 20 trains to and from Delhi because of the coronavirus surge and low occupancy. These include special premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express.

"The Northern Railways has decided to cancel the following special trains due to poor patronisation and a surge in COVID-19," an official statement said.



A total of 28 trains have been cancelled by the Northern Railways "till further advice". These include eight Shatabdi Express, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express and a Vande Bharat Express.



"It is requested to arrange entering the data/bulk SMS regarding cancellation of trains in ICMS, Passenger Information System, IVRS, All India Network (139), in newspapers, air, TV, and putting up manuscript notices on notice boards in bold capital letters at prominent locations," the railway body said in the statement.



All the passengers who have reserved their tickets on these trains should be intimated about the cancellations through their mobile phones, it added.



Delhi on Thursday reported 19,133 new cases and 335 deaths in 24 hours, according to official data.



The worst Covid-hit city in the country had been reporting over 20,000 daily cases and hundreds of deaths for several days.



India today logged 4.12 lakh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths.



The high active caseload has triggered shortages of essential medical supplies and live-saving oxygen.

With inputs from PTI