"Normalising Stalking": BJP On Congress' Now-Deleted 'Chalo Dilli' Post

The Congress probably felt it was cute, but then it ended up deleting the post a few hours later amid complaints that its latest digital spot promotes "stalking" and violates women's dignity.

The video, a call for "Dilli Chalo" march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar that ends at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, was shared on social media platforms by the Indian Youth Congress.

With a catchy, upbeat soundtrack playing in the background, a young man, who appears to be speaking on a phone, goes about clicking a group of women, who are some distance away, on the sly, shows the Congress' now deleted ad.

The man, chewing gum with a swagger, then swipes through a series of photos which shows the three women, with one emerging from the group and walking ahead with her phone held up which announces the "Dilli Chalo" march on November 1.

As the ad generated a lot of negative feedback and of being violative of consent, the party promptly hit the delete button.

But by now, the BJP had enough to roast the Congress, questioning its intent and reminding the Opposition party that "women are not political props".

"What message is the Youth Congress sending to women through this campaigning. Your party speaks about women's dignity but the youth wing is facing criticism over campaign, normalising the stalking and harassment. Why are you not addressing this concern," BJP's Vishnu Vardhan said.

"You are speaking about women empowerment, now show accountability for your youth wing action. Millions of women across India are watching, not just your words but your action. Women's dignity is not a political prop. It's a responsibility, don't forget this," the BJP leader said.

Uday Bhanu Chib, the chief of the Indian Youth Congress, defended the ad, suggesting that's the "thought process of Gen Z".

"What's wrong in it. There is nothing wrong. That is the thought process of Gen Z. That is how the Gen Z thinks," he argued.

When asked if he's justifying harassment and stalking, he appeared to change his stance.

"It is not about justifying. I don't feel there was anything wrong, but still if the sentiments are hurt, then we have deleted the video," he said.

Chib then questioned BJP's credentials, pointing to the appointment of

Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor. The Congress alleges that Dushyant Gautam's name had cropped up in the alleged murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old resort receptionist in Uttarakhand, whose body was recovered from a canal in September 2022.

"Will the BJP not talk about what's happening with the women in their very own state. They are making a person accused in the Ankita Bhandari case the Governor, how is it justified?" he said.