Noida Techie's Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit, May Offer Vital Clues

The Grand Vitara driven by 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, which veered off the road and landed in a water-filled construction pit amid dense fog in the early hours of Saturday, has finally been recovered.

A crane pulled out the grey SUV, much of it covered in weeds, from the 20-foot-deep pit in Noida's Sector 150 on Tuesday evening.

Visuals showed that the bonnet of the car was open and wrinkled and the nose had gone in, indicating the front collided with something. This could be a result of the car hitting the barrier of the drain, which separates the road from the pit, before falling in.

The sunroof of the SUV was also open and officials said Mehta may have used either that or the shattered windshield to get out of the vehicle.