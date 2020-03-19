Noida Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Indonesia

17 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

Four positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav has said.

The latest patient is a 31-year-old man in Noida's Sector 41 who recently returned from Indonesia.

"The district health department is vigilant. The sanitisation process in the patient's housing society is going on. An isolation ward has been set up in Greater Noida with 300 beds," Mr Bhargav said.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services has confirmed 17 positive cases of coronavirus. Of them, eight are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, four from Noida and three from Lucknow.