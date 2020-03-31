Noida Company Sealed After 16 People Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Department of Health has registered a FIR against the company officials. (File)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has sealed a company in Noida's Sector 135 after 16 people associated with it tested positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Health has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the company officials. They had called an auditor from abroad earlier this month.

Earlier, the District Magistrate had said that an FIR will be registered against the company officials, who tested positive for coronavirus, for hiding their travel details from the authorities.

"The owner and some other people had come from foreign countries and hidden their travel history. They later tested positive and due to this many employees of the company were exposed to the infection. These officials hid their travel history from the authorities and did not stay in self-quarantine. Therefore, we have issued orders to file an FIR against them," the District Magistrate had told ANI.