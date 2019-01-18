No War In India, Still Soldiers Are Dying: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

In our country, there is no war at the moment, still the soldiers are dying, Mohan Bhagwat said.

There is no war-like situation in the country but soldiers are dying on the border, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday.

"In our country, there is no war at the moment, still the soldiers are dying... this is because we are not doing our jobs properly... if we want our nation to progress, then we must learn to live for the nation," Mr Bhagwat said at the silver jubilee of the Prahaar Samaaj Jagruti Sanstha in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said that if there is a war, the entire society needs to fight it.

"Everybody has to strive... This is not something for which we can give a contract to somebody. We keep thinking the government will do it or the army will do it, the police will do it, but it's not like that... the entire society has to make efforts," he said.

Citing Israel's example, Mr Bhagwat said, "In 70 years, many countries have performed better than India in terms of growth and development. Israel is a classic example. The natives were weeded out before the 19th Century, but citizens gradually came back to their country and started their businesses and trade. Finally, in 1948 they got independence."



(With Inputs From ANI)