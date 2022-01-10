No Time Limit Set For Operationalisation Of Covid Vaccine Centres: Government

India on Monday started administering precaution dose of Covid vaccine. (File)

The Centre on Monday made it clear to states and UTs that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of Covid vaccination centres, and that they can operate till 10 pm daily based on availability of human resources and infrastructure.

In a letter to states and UTs, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said there is an impression that Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

"In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of the CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular CVC. In case of increased demand, it is advised that multiple teams may be arranged at each CVC to cater to the need.

"It is again reiterated that the timings of the CVCs are flexible and can be up to 10 pm based on availability of HR and infrastructure," Mr Agnani said.

Also, given the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the country, Agnani advised all states and UTs to ensure compliance to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all levels.It must be ensured that queues and waiting areas of CVCs strictly enforce CAB.

"Our efforts should be directed towards maximising the convenience of the citizens along with ensuring safety and quality under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program. I would like to assure the continued support of the Government of India to States/UTs in achieving newer milestones under the vaccination program," the letter stated.

India on Monday started administering precaution dose of Covid vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

The country started administering vaccine doses to those in the 15-18 years age group from January 3.