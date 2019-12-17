No Talks On Kashmir At UN Security Council As China Withdraws Request

Diplomatic sources, however, do not rule out a discussion in the future.

China has withdrawn a notice for a discussion at the United Nations Security Council today on Jammu and Kashmir. A French diplomatic source told NDTV, "Kashmir will not be discussed in the Security council today. Our position has been very clear. Kashmir issue has to be treated bilaterally. We have highlighted this several times recently, including in New York."

Another round of India-China boundary talks are expected in a few days.

Reuters earlier reported that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a letter to the Security Council on December 12, had expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked Jammu And Kashmir's autonomy on August 5. This was backed by Beijing, its close ally.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir," China's UN mission wrote in a note to council members, the news agency reported.

But the move has been shelved for now. Diplomatic sources, however, do not rule out a discussion in the future.

The UNSC had met on Kashmir in August, the first such meeting in decades after India revoked J&K's special status. China had also strongly criticised the move to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

