No Shorts, Ripped Jeans: New Dress Code For Jaipur Temple

The notice further said that the devotees are expected to maintain Indian culture and traditions.

Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur district has introduced a dress code for devotees, asking them to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits, and mini-skirts.

According to a notice issued by the temple administration, devotees have to wear only modest and formal dresses.

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple in half-pants, bermuda shorts, mini-skirts, night suits, ripped jeans, and frocks, the notice said.

"It is a good decision. It will promote our Sanatan culture. It should be implemented in other temples as well," said a devotee.

Recently, Jammu's 'Bawe Wali Mata' temple administration in Jammu and Kashmir has also urged devotees to cover their heads and refrain from wearing shorts, or capri pants on the premises.

"We are appealing to people not to come wearing shorts and we are getting a good response. The devotees should wear decent clothes and cover their heads inside the temple," said Mahant Bitta.

