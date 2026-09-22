"No Shortage In Spreading False Rumours": Hardeep Puri To NDTV On LPG Supply

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed speculation about a shortage of LPG or cooking gas cylinders amid the war in the Middle East. He told NDTV domestic production of LPG has been increased to meet demand.

He said the government stepped in with temporary restrictions only to prevent hoarding and black marketing triggered by false information.

"The Hormuz issue was bound to have an impact. But the test is, and this is what I say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going," Puri said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proactive measures to boost domestic output.

"Listen to what the prime minister has decided. We have increased domestic production. Earlier, it was 34,000 tonnes per day. Now, it is 55,000 to 56,000 tonnes per day. There was no shortage of LPG anywhere," Puri said.

He added that across India's 1.07 lakh retail petrol pumps, there was no dry out anywhere and asked people not to fall for rumours of long queues for gas cylinders. The convenience of digital booking is always there, he said.

"You don't have to go personally. You pick up your phone and book using the app. It reaches your house in 24 hours. So, look, there is no shortage in spreading false rumours," he added.

Puri said the recent decision on restrictions became necessary to tackle a sudden surge in panic buying. He cited a family friend in Gurugram near Delhi who hoarded extra gas cylinders despite having a piped gas connection because they had heard a shortage might happen.

"First, spread the rumour that there is going to be a shortage. Then there is going to be a shortage, then you do hoarding," Puri said. "On an average per day 52 lakh LPG cylinders were used but the number rose to 90 lakh in a day, almost doubled due to rumours of shortage," Puri said.

He said if an average family that needs a certain number of cylinders a year starts buying four times more, then the conclusion would not be good. To prevent such misuse, the government rationalised the distribution system and assured the public that the process is transparent, he said.