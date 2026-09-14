LPG Aadhaar e-KYC Deadline Today: What Indane, HP Gas, Bharat Gas Customers Need To Know

The deadline for completing Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC for LPG connections is today, Monday, September 14. Customers using Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas are required to complete the verification process to ensure their LPG connection remains compliant. Notably, the government has extended the deadline for LPG e-KYC for the fifth time in less than two months. The latest extension pushed the deadline from September 7 to September 14, Goodsreturns reported.

The Aadhaar-based verification is aimed at identifying genuine LPG consumers and ensuring that subsidised LPG benefits and cylinder deliveries reach eligible customers.

Is LPG Aadhaar e-KYC mandatory?

Yes. LPG customers are required to complete the Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC process as part of the consumer verification exercise.

However, there is currently no clear official confirmation that an LPG connection will be permanently cancelled if a customer misses the deadline. Similarly, claims that every customer who fails to complete e-KYC will automatically have to pay commercial rates are not confirmed.

Customers who have not completed the verification could, however, face temporary disruption or restrictions in LPG-related services until the e-KYC process is completed. The exact action against non-compliant connections may depend on the applicable rules and the oil marketing company.

How to complete LPG Aadhaar e-KYC

Customers can complete the verification through the digital platform of their respective LPG provider or by contacting their local LPG distributor. The process involves Aadhaar-based authentication and biometric verification.

Those completing the process through a physical e-KYC form may be asked to provide personal and LPG connection details.

The personal information section generally includes the customer's first, middle and last name, along with a passport-size photograph. Customers may also need to provide their LPG consumer number, date of birth and details of their father or mother.

The second section covers LPG connection and contact information. This includes the residential address, mobile number, email ID and landline number, where applicable.

For the address, customers may need to provide details such as the flat or house number, floor number, building or housing complex, street or road, city, town or village, district, landmark, state and PIN code.

Customers who have not yet completed their e-KYC should check with their LPG distributor or the official platform of their LPG provider and complete the verification process as soon as possible.