'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Distances Itself From 'Battle Of Galwan'

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's movie "Battle of Galwan", based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said issues regarding film-making in India are looked after by "relevant authorities", and the MEA has "no role" in this or such ventures.

At his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query from a reporter.

Produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, "Battle of Galwan" releases on April 17.

Jaiswal was asked to comment on some reports claiming that the MEA has 'raised objections' to the film depicting the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley six years ago.

"We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures," he said.

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, has Salman playing the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment in the 2020 battle while defending Indian territory.

He was posthumously given India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra.

A 1.12-minute teaser of the film, which has created buzz on the Internet, was released on Salman's 60th birthday on December 27.

Several Indian media outlets have reported on the teaser and the criticism it drew from various Chinese media.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020. Clashes at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between India and China. Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

In February 2021, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes, though it is widely believed that the death count on the Chinese side was much higher.

On December 30, government sources had said that cinemas are an artistic expression and India does not restrict them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)