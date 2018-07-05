'No Request From Rahul Gandhi For Mansarovar Yatra': Foreign Ministry

Congress said it did not receive any reply from the MEA. (File)

The External Affairs Minisry said on Thursday that it had not received any communication from Congress President Rahul Gandhi to undertake this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"As I told you last week, we have not received any application, letter or intimation about his yatra," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing here.

Congress sources had said last month that Mr Gandhi, who had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after the Karnataka assembly elections, had not received a response to his request for special permission from the External Affairs Ministry.

