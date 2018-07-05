"No Request From Rahul Gandhi For Mansarovar Yatra": Foreign Ministry

Congress sources had said last month that Rahul Gandhi, who had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

All India | | Updated: July 05, 2018 23:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'No Request From Rahul Gandhi For Mansarovar Yatra': Foreign Ministry

Congress said it did not receive any reply from the MEA. (File)

New Delhi: 

The External Affairs Minisry said on Thursday that it had not received any communication from Congress President Rahul Gandhi to undertake this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"As I told you last week, we have not received any application, letter or intimation about his yatra," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing here.

Congress sources had said last month that Mr Gandhi, who had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after the Karnataka assembly elections, had not received a response to his request for special permission from the External Affairs Ministry.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CongressMEAMansarovar Yatra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................