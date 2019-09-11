No Report Of Any Fresh Local Recruitment In Terror Groups: J&K Top Cop

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh addressed the media in Srinagar today

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today said there have been no reports of any fresh recruitment of local youth joining terror groups, and life is returning to normal in Kashmir Valley.

The DGP also said there have been some incidents of terrorists threatening fruit dealers in south Kashmir against collecting fruits but the police are aware about the situation and "our job is to facilitate the process and ensure that no one is able to harass them".

"There have been no reports of any fresh local recruitment among the militant ranks. Some youth had been misled (in the past) and in a fit of anger gone astray, and we have been able to bring many of them back," Mr Singh told reporters in Srinagar.

He said there are some reports of infiltration and "we recently saw two Pakistani terrorists apprehended by the Army in Gulmarg sector".

On September 4, the Indian Army said Pakistan is pushing infiltrators into Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities and create disturbance while playing video clips showing two Pakistani terrorists with the Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) - Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Nazim of Rawalpindi - who were arrested in Gulmarg sector on August 21.

On the prevailing situation in the Valley, the police chief said, "Life is returning towards normalcy and people are going about their activities with school and offices open."



