'No Relevance Left For Observing Shaurya Diwas In Ayodhya': Hindu Group

Ayodhya: The Supreme Court's verdict cleared the way for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Making an appeal against observing "Shaurya Diwas" on the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Saturday said there was no relevance left for it after the Supreme Court verdict.

"After the Supreme Court verdict clearing the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, there is no relevance left for observing either shaurya or gham programmes on December 6," said Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Maniram Dasji Chavani temple, in a statement.

He said just as citizens gave an example of peace and harmony to the world after the Supreme Court verdict, "we need not organise any public programme on December 6 and provide any opportunity that could lead to tensions".

He asked people to light lamps in their homes and temples besides reciting Lord Ram's aarti (prayers) to give a message of social harmony.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesman Sharad Sharma said his organisation will also not observe "Shaurya Diwas" on December 6.

After the demolition of the structure on December 6, 1992, Hindu organisations, including the VHP, had been observing the anniversary. Muslim organisations remembered the incident as the "yaum-e-gham".

Mr Das said the carving of stone slabs for the temple would speed up soon. "As of now, we are concentrating on the instructions of the Supreme Court given to the central government," he said.

Stressing that saints of Ayodhya had no dispute over the top court directives of setting up a trust for the temple construction, he said they had full faith in the government. "All saints are united in the task of installing Ram Lala in a grand temple," he added.